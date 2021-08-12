Willis-Knighton Physical Therapist Ondrell Moore Awarded Doctor of Education Degree

Ondrell Moore, team leader and physical therapist for Willis-Knighton Health System’s Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation department, has been awarded his Doctor of Education degree in leadership studies from LSU Shreveport.



Moore previously received his Bachelor of Science in applied sciences in 1995 from Centenary College and his Master of Healthcare Administration from Clayton State University in Morrow, Georgia in 2012. Moore is only the second employee in the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation department to be awarded a terminal degree and the first to receive the Doctor of Education degree in leadership studies.



Passionate about teaching and developing others, the values of spiritual and servant leadership and seeking and applying new knowledge, Moore joined Willis-Knighton in 2013 as a licensed physical therapist and three years later was promoted team leader. In addition to his clinical practice, he provides administrative supervision and clinical leadership for the interdisciplinary team of rehabilitation providers in the Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at Willis-Knighton Bossier Health Center.



“Completing my Doctor of Education degree in leadership studies not only embodies the achievement of a personal milestone I set for myself many years ago, but also enhances my professional qualifications as a healthcare leader and educator,” Moore says. “The knowledge I gained, along with invaluable shared experiences with a variety of professionals, positively impacted my perspective on leading teams and the benefits of collaboration for problem solving and improving outcomes.”



“Ondrell is commended for his pursuit of higher education,” says Lee Rielly, PT, PhD, assistant director of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. “He is recognized for his professionalism, flexibility, empathy, and compassion in addressing the needs of his team and the people served at the WK Bossier Outpatient Rehabilitation Center. His ongoing efforts are considered integral to the success and future growth of the rehabilitation services at this facility.”