Willis-Knighton Recognized as One of America’s Best-in-State Employers

Willis-Knighton Health System has again been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best-in-

State Employers 2022. Willis-Knighton was ranked No. 19 among Louisiana employers, the only Northwest

Louisiana health system in the top 20.



The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking

provider. The complete list can be viewed by state on the Forbes website https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-

employers-by-state/



“Willis-Knighton is not just a great place to receive care, it’s also a great place to work for people who share

our mission to continuously improve the health and well-being of the people we serve,” says Jaf Fielder, Willis-

Knighton president and CEO. “We are proud to receive this recognition by Forbes. It is a testament to our

commitment to providing a work environment where individuals can thrive and grow personally and

professionally. We are honored that our colleagues recommend care at Willis-Knighton to their families and

friends.”



Approximately 70,000 workers at U.S. companies with more than 500 employees were asked to rate their

employers on a variety of criteria, including work environment, competitiveness of compensation,

opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting. Employees also were asked how likely they’d

be to recommend their employer to others and to nominate organizations in industries outside their own.