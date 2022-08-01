Willis-Knighton South and the Center for Women’s Health Receives Caring Cradle Donation

Willis-Knighton South and the Center for Women’s Health has received its first Caring Cradle donation from I

Will Carry You, a non-profit based in Monroe that supports families who experience pregnancy and infant loss.

The donated cradle is in honor of Holly Diane Hoogland, daughter of Carlyle and John Hoogland of Shreveport.



The Caring Cradle is a bassinet that cools and offers a more dignified, comfortable way for parents and families

to spend time with a baby who has passed away. The natural changes that occur in death are slowed, allowing

grieving parents more time to process the loss.



“Life is precious,” says Melonie Hilton, the hospital’s chief nursing officer. “To have this Caring Cradle unit as

part of our bereavement care is one more way we can support and provide for our grieving families. Dealing

with the death of a baby is an incredibly difficult event for families. The Caring Cradle will allow them to spend

precious time with their baby where every minute counts.”



Kila Gonzales, founder of I Will Carry You, says the cradle provides an opportunity for grieving families to keep

their baby in their room to create memories – memories that otherwise wouldn’t be possible, such as taking

pictures and holding the baby before the difficult task of saying goodbye.



“To see these moms, the families, have days rather than hours with their baby is priceless,” she says.