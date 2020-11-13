Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women’s Health One of 10 Hospitals in U.S. to Receive Project 4 NICU Donation

Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women’s Health is one of 10 hospitals in the United States to receive an infant seat donation as part of Project 4 “Nominate a NICU” program. The Project 4 initiative is sponsored by Project Sweet Peas, a national nonprofit that supports NICUs and NICU families, and 4moms, the makers of the mamaRoo infant seat.

“Receiving the five mamaRoo infant seats is a tremendous benefit to our patients, their families and our staff,” says Kim Dean, RN, NICU nurse manager. “We currently have two mamaRoo infant seats and love them. The nurses and families love the sophisticated technology of this infant seat and the comfort it provides. We are truly honored to be chosen for this donation.”

The mamaRoo infant seat is currently used in more than 375 hospitals across the country, including Willis-Knighton South. Doctors and nurses find the natural bouncing and swaying motion of the seat to be transformational in caring for preemies, and babies with severe conditions.

“The mamaRoo mimics the natural movement of a parent comforting their baby,” Dean says. “For those babies with chronic illness or drug withdrawal, the mamaRoo provides a consoling environment with positive neurodevelopmental benefits.”

Amie Stanton, director of brand engagement at 4moms, says, “It was difficult to select just 10 hospitals. We received more than 3,200 nominations, including more than 100 for Willis-Knighton South. It’s clear that this community is passionate and thankful for this hospital. We are honored to be able to support this team and their efforts to help comfort their tiniest patients.”

Willis-Knighton South and the Center for Women’s Health NICU is a Level 3 Surgical NICU that can accommodate 50 patients in 45 private rooms, including five twin rooms.