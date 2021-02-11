Willis-Knighton sponsors Light the Night to Mark Pandemic’s One-Year Anniversary

March marks one year since the first case of COVID-19 in Louisiana was recorded. To commemorate the milestone anniversary, Willis-Knighton Health System invites the community to join in a monthlong recognition and remembrance event, Light the Night for COVID.



Light the Night for COVID is designed to recognize healthcare heroes and COVID-19 survivors and remember those who lost their lives to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As a visible sign of support Willis-Knighton employees and community participants are asked to turn on a light at their home each night during March as a sign of respect and hope.



“The pandemic has altered who we are, what we do and how we do it. It has created unforeseen challenges and changes throughout our community that will forever change us,” says Renee McCuller, Willis-Knighton senior vice president. “Loss has touched everyone. We’ve lost loved ones, patients, gatherings, seeing faces and smiles. There’s been a loss of light in our lives. Here we are one year in, resilient but recognizing we are now different. Some of us are stronger, others are struggling. No matter where we are though, we are bound together by faith and hope. That light is returning. Light supports the healing we long for.”



Yard signs to support Light the Night are available from Sign It, whose owner, John Stephens, lost his childhood friend to the virus. Several designs are available from Sign It at gocustomstore.com/LightTheNight.



The Centenary College Choir, under the direction of David Hobson, has recorded a choral benediction for Light the Night that will be shared on Willis-Knighton social media and YouTube.



Light the Night activities can be shared using the hashtag #wklightthenight.