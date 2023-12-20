Willis-Knighton Supports Community Nonprofit Organizations

In a spirit of thankfulness and appreciation for the success Willis-Knighton provides ongoing support to nonprofit organizations that enhance the health and well-being of our community. During November the health system’s philanthropy allocated grants and sponsorships designated for humanitarian services, healthcare, quality of life, education, youth and mental health services.
The largest grant of $40,000 was given to The ARC of Caddo-Bossier to purchase a transport vehicle for their programs that benefit people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Other donations included funding for:
- Gingerbread House, child advocacy program for victims of sexual abuse, severe physical abuse and
child sex trafficking in Northwest Louisiana
- Shreveport Opera for Shreveport Opera Xpress, the educational touring arm of the Opera
- Bayou North AHEC for headsets for healthcare education simulation technology to introduce students
to healthcare fields
- Ark-La-Tex Ag Council to support youth exhibiting at the Louisiana State Fair Livestock Show
- Centenary College Choir for their annual television broadcast of holiday music
- Willis-Knighton is committed to being a vital community partner that elevates the health and quality of life of people who live here.