Willis-Knighton teams with area Chambers of Commerce to offer business reopening guide

Willis-Knighton Health System has teamed up with the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce and the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce to distribute a NWLA Business Reopening Quick Reference Guide. Information in the 12-page guide is designed to assist and address some of the key concerns businesses may have as they begin reopening later this week.



“As Willis-Knighton fights for the health and well-being of our community in our hospitals and clinics, there is nothing more important to the economic health of Shreveport-Bossier than supporting local and area businesses as they begin to reopen,” said Brian Crawford, chief administrative officer for Willis-Knighton Health System. “Providing the quick reference business guide, including delivery to a business’s door, is just one way we are working towards that collaborative goal.”



The guide builds on the Open Safe SBC campaign launched last week. To compliment that effort, the guide is designed to be a downloadable one-stop shop of information that will be helpful to businesses as they gear-up for reopening in the shadow of the current pandemic. It offers insight into the nature and spread of coronaviruses and COVID-19 and provides helpful tips to help prevent the spread of the virus. The guide offers instructions for protection of employees as well as customers on such topics as Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations for face coverings. A template flyer for return to work for employees who have had the virus is also included.



“To re-open our economy safely and keep it open, both individuals and businesses will need to follow healthcare-based guidance on hygiene and PPE,” said Timothy Magner, president of the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce. “In this guide the folks at Willis-Knighton have provided a set of key healthcare driven recommendations that you can download and provide to employees to help keep business open and colleagues and customers safe.”



Copies of the guide can be picked up at WK Work Kare locations, as well as at the Shreveport and Bossier Chamber offices. It can also be downloaded at: www.wkworkkare.com and www.OpenSafeSBC.com.

