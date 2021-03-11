Willis-Knighton to offer COVID 19 Testing Sunday

Willis-Knighton Health System will offer FREE COVID-19 testing for the first 250 people ages 12 and older, with children and expectant mothers receiving priority. This will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, March 14, at WK Bossier Medical Health Pavilion, 2449 Hospital Drive, Bossier City

Sponsored by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, the free testing is open to those who are not currently COVID positive or have a history of COVID-19 and have not received a COVID-19 vaccination. Minors under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian to accompany them to sign an informed consent. Results will be provided by phone within 24 hours of the test.