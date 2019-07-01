Willis-Knighton welcomes Heart Association Red Sofa Selfie Tour

Willis-Knighton Heart & Vascular Institute is sponsoring the American Heart Association’s Red Sofa Selfie Tour.

The bright red sofa will be at various locations at North, Bossier and Pierremont, the campuses where the Heart & Vascular Institute offers cardiovascular diagnostic and treatment services.

The Red Sofa Selfie Tour draws attention to the importance of preventing and treating cardiovascular disease. Visitors are invited to sit on the red sofa and take a selfie or video and indicate what they would do if they had more time. Photos and videos should be shared on social media with a hashtag: #wkredsofa, #wkalwaysheart, or #nwlagored.

To participate, you can stop by one of the Bossier WK locations at the time below: