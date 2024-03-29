Willis Knighton’s John C. McDonald Transplant Center to hold Flag Ceremony for Donate Life Month

The Willis Knighton John C. McDonald Transplant Center will join Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) to mark Donate Life Month with a donor flag raising ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. April 5 in the auditorium of Willis Knighton Eye Institute, 2611 Greenwood Road. The Donate Life flag will be raised at the entrance of Willis Knighton North at 10:30 a.m. A reception to honor donors will follow at the Eye Institute.

Throughout April, the transplant center will raise awareness of the critical need for individuals to register as organ donors and provide the gift of life, including special days of emphasis on Willis Knighton campuses. Donor drives will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the cafeteria at Willis Knighton North (April 8), Willis Knighton Bossier (April 9), Willis Knighton Pierremont (April 10), Willis Knighton South (April 11), and Willis Knighton Rehabilitation Institute (April 12).

Today more than 103,000 men, women and children are listed on the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) transplant waiting list in the United States, more than 2,000 of those in Louisiana. Most people in Louisiana awaiting organ donation need kidneys, which can come from deceased or living donors since every person is born with two of them. One donor can potentially save up to eight people’s lives.

The Willis Knighton John C. McDonald Transplant Center performed its first transplant in 1989. It is the only transplant center north of New Orleans. To date, 2,200 transplants have been performed by the center. Patients in our region can receive liver, kidney, pancreas and living donor kidney transplants at the center. To learn more, visit wkhs.com/transplant