Willis-Knighton’s Mark Smith, MD, Performs 1,000th da Vinci Robotic Surgery

Mark H. Smith Jr., MD, who specializes in general, bariatric and robotic-assisted surgery at Willis-Knighton Health System, has performed his 1,000th da Vinci® robotic surgery. Dr. Smith, who practices at WK North Laparoscopic Surgical Associates, has been using the da Vinci technology since January 2015.



“It’s an amazing piece of technology,” Dr. Smith says. “It’s less of a robot and more of a robotic tool that allows me to optimize and enhance my minimally invasive skills.”



The da Vinci Surgical system enables surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures with a degree of precision, control and dexterity that traditional surgery cannot match. Benefits to patients include less pain, smaller incisions, shorter hospital stays, reduced risk of infection and faster recovery times.



Dr. Smith averages 3 to 5 robotic surgeries, including bariatric surgeries, per week. He performs all intra-abdominal cases using the da Vinci surgical system, including inguinal hernia repair, cholecystectomy, complex ventral and incisional hernia repair, colectomy, foregut and bariatrics.



WK North Laparoscopic Surgical Associates is located at Willis-Knighton Medical Center in the Diagnostic & Surgical Building, 2751 Albert L. Bicknell Drive, Suite 3D. The surgeons also operate at the WK South and Pierremont hospitals as well.