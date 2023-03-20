Willis-Knighton’s Medical Residency Programs Fill All Positions on Match Day

Ten students specializing in internal medicine and three specializing in general surgery will continue their medical training at Willis-Knighton Health System beginning July 1. The medical students received the news Friday during Match Day, an annual rite of passage for the medical students as they learn where they have been accepted for training for the next three to seven years.



Filling all residency positions means Willis-Knighton was the preferred choice for these medical students, and that Willis-Knighton’s Office of Graduate Medical Education (GME) considered them ideal candidates for the residency program.

Before doctors can be board certified and treat patients on their own, they must complete a residency program in their chosen specialty. Organizations that train residents take on tremendous responsibility to guide the growth of these doctors and provide knowledge, skills, and abilities to be successful in their future practice.



“We are excited to welcome these future residents to the Willis-Knighton family and are pleased to match a diverse group of residents not only from local medical schools but from institutions from across the United States and the world,” said Donnie Aultman, MD, endocrine surgeon and GME designated institutional official.



Internal medicine residents will train for three years under the supervision of experienced physicians to improve their skills in the full spectrum of internal medicine, including outpatient medicine, inpatient medicine, critical care, and rotations in all the major subspecialities of internal medicine. They will practice primarily at Willis-Knighton Medical Center but will rotate at other Willis-Knighton locations.



Surgical residents will train for five years and complete rotations primarily at Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center but will also rotate at other Willis-Knighton hospitals. The general surgery specialty, as well as subspecialty surgery, will include an enhanced focus on robotic and minimally invasive surgery.



“Willis-Knighton sees tremendous value in investing in the education of future physicians,” Dr. Aultman said. “By developing these residency programs, not only do we strive to recruit and retain physicians to Northwest Louisiana, but we provide these physicians with the knowledge and skills necessary to be successful in the rapidly changing healthcare environment.”