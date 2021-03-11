Willis-Knighton’s WK Palmetto Health Park Opens Monday

Willis-Knighton Health System’s WK Palmetto Health Park, 1001 Lackland Blvd. off Palmetto Road in Benton, opens Monday, March 15, and brings WK quality urgent care and basic diagnostic services to north Bossier.



The health park features healthcare options including WK Physician Network Clinics, WK Quick Care and WK Diagnostic Service Center. WK Palmetto Family Practice, with Lindsey T. Brown, MD, is the first WK Physician Network Clinic to open in this location. The clinic is a new model combining network clinics with WK Quick Care and a shared Diagnostic Center, where tests can be ordered by any Willis-Knighton physician.



WK Quick Care Palmetto offers access to healthcare from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 7 days a week for minor illnesses and accidents.



WK Palmetto Health Park is the latest in Willis-Knighton’s transformation of Palmetto Country Club in Benton into a master-planned health and wellness community, WK Palmetto Village. Previously, a total renovation and repurposing of the clubhouse was completed and now Palmetto Clubhouse is a spacious multipurpose building available for community events and activities. The exterior pavilion and surrounding grounds are also available for rental for community business and personal events. Rental inquiries should be made by calling Rhonda MacIsaac, event director, at (318) 965-0840.



The health system plans to open other suburban health centers later this year, Stockwell and Swan Lake in Bossier City and Northwood in Blanchard.



“Willis-Knighton Health System’s expansion into north Bossier is a much anticipated and much needed enhancement to our current medical services and is designed to provide greater access and convenience to healthcare in one of the state’s fastest growing populations,” says Brian Crawford, executive senior vice president and chief administrative officer.



These health centers, which will encompass family physicians, diagnostic centers and Quick Care services, ensure that whether residents of north Bossier and Benton have a regularly scheduled appointment with their primary care doctor or need to drop-in unannounced with a sudden medical issue, they are only minutes away from high-quality Willis-Knighton amenities and providers.



“The health centers were developed and strategically located after extensive research on current and future growth patterns and medical necessity as well as feedback from community, civic, and government stakeholders,” Crawford says. The answer was the demand for more Willis-Knighton quality physicians, medical service lines for all ages, and facilities easier to reach and near the area’s growing neighborhoods.