Willow Chute Chiropractic Opens in Benton

A new chiropractic office, Willow Chute Chiropractic, has opened its doors to the public. The office is located at 223 Fairburn Ave. Suite C in Benton and is now accepting new patients. Dr. Marc Paz, a licensed chiropractor with years of experience, is the owner and head chiropractor of the new office. The office is equipped with the latest technology and equipment to provide the best possible care to patients.

Chiropractic care is a non-invasive, drug-free approach to healing that focuses on improving the function of the musculoskeletal and nervous systems. It is a safe and effective way to alleviate pain and improve mobility.

At Willow Chute Chiropractic, patients can expect personalized and compassionate care for the whole family. “I’m excited to bring expertise and passion for chiropractic care to Benton/North Bossier Parish community,” said Dr. Marc Paz. “The goal is to help patients achieve optimal health and wellness through natural, holistic methods.” The new office is currently accepting new patients and welcomes anyone who is looking for relief from pain, discomfort, or mobility issues. To schedule an appointment, please call 318.562.3910 or visit willowchutechiropractic.com.

About Willow Chute Chiropractic: Willow Chute Chiropractic is your go-to chiropractic office located in Benton, LA. The office is owned by Dr. Marc Paz, a licensed chiropractor with years of experience. The office offers a range of services. The goal of Willow Chute Chiropractic is to help educate patients and to provide them with the tools necessary to help improve their function and quality of life.