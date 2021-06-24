Winfred Johnston

Plain Dealing, LA – Graveside services for Mr. Winfred Johnston, age 84, of Plain Dealing, LA, will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Plain Dealing Cemetery, Plain Dealing, LA, with Troy Bayne officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing, LA.



Visitation will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Bailey Funeral Home in Plain Dealing, LA.



Mr. Johnston was born on September 24, 1936 to L. R. and Dessie Lovett Johnston in Shreveport, LA and passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in Plain Dealing, LA. Mr. Johnston was a member of Plain Dealing Baptist Church. He was a beloved husband, father, and Pappy and enjoyed working as an electrician at Barksdale Air Force Base. He was the owner of Johnston’s Air Conditioning and proudly served the people of Bossier Parish for 40 years. When he wasn’t working, you could find him hunting, fishing, or tending to his garden, depending on the season. He was a Mason at the Plain Dealing Masonic Lodge #237 for 30 plus years and spent 12 years serving on the Bossier Parish Police Jury for District Four.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Juanice Johnston; three sisters, Dorothy Rothenberger; Patsy Brando and husband Steve; Roxie Davis and husband Andy; brother, Alvin Johnston, and sister-in-law, Ruth Ann; daughter, Regina Rowe and husband Phil all of Plain Dealing, LA; two sons, Randy Johnston and wife Janie of Benton, LA, Roger Johnston and wife Jana of Bossier City, LA; grandson, Jeremy Johnston and wife Jodi of Benton, LA; five granddaughters, Hillary Tallant and husband Jesse of Benton, LA, Brandy Jousma and husband Sean of Hosston, LA, Jena Johnston of Benton, LA, Holly Fisk and husband Colton of Plain Dealing, LA, Katelyn Cooper of Plain Dealing, LA; and seven great-grandchildren.



Mr. Johnston was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Jeanice Hays, and brother, H.P. Johnston.



Pallbearers will be Colton Fisk, Sean Jousma, Phil Rowe, Lester Tallant, Jerry Carter, Harvey Johnston, and Mike Sutter. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jackie Byrd, AJ Smith, Johnny Smith, Marshall Smith, Earl Smith, Alvin Johnston, Dennis Hay, and Kevin Whaley



