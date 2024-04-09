Winners announced from Regional Scholars’ Forum at LSUS

Collegiate scholars invaded the LSUS University Center on Friday for the ninth annual LSUS Regional Student Scholars Forum.

Armed with presentation posters and powerpoints, more than 100 undergraduate and graduate students from universities in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Arkansas presented their original research.

Research topics ran the gamut from biology, chemistry, psychology, sociology, medical research, literature and history to name just a few.

Research awards were sponsored by the LSUS Foundation.

The winners and runners up for the four categories are listed below:

WINNERS

Undergraduate Poster: Alexa Hinojosa, Anacelia Galeano-Balam, Jennifer Saldana Santiago – Centenary College. The use of diverse anatomical models increases Black students feeling of belonging and motivation in STEM Classrooms.

Graduate Poster: Puneeth Kumar Bolugallu Padmayya – Alcorn State University. Optimizing Forensic Workflows: Crime Scene Documentation with Image Stitching Software.

Undergraduate Oral Presentation: Lucas Vega – University of Texas at Tyler. A neural network approach to predict opioid misuse among previously hospitalized patients using electronic health records.

Graduate Oral Presentation: Muhammad Taha Qureshi – University of Tulsa. Lewis Acid Catalyzed Dies-Alder Reaction.

RUNNER UP

Undergraduate Poster Samritha Selvajumar, Shri Abhinaya KR – LeTourneau University. Gender bias in study habits among university students.

Graduate Poster: Emily Dantes — LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport. Risk factors for Human Papillomavirus health disparities among women in rural areas.

Undergraduate Oral Presentation: Isabella Melton, Louisiana Christian University. Animal Translocation: A Comprehensive Study on the Rates of Success when Relocating K-Selected Species.

Graduate Oral Presentation: Weny Kyei – Northwestern State University. Comparing Perceived Susceptibility to Cancer and Depression on Students’ Likelihood to Engage in Health-Promoting Behaviors.