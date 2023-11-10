Winners of 2023 “Show Your Independence” Art Contest Announced

An annual tradition for the past decade, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be awarding Caddo and Bossier Parish students from Kindergarten through 12th grade with tickets to the 2023 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl through the “Show Your Independence” Art Contest. The winners – first, second and third place from each grade – were announced on Friday and will receive two tickets each to the bowl game on Saturday, December 16.

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl started the “Show Your Independence” Art Contest 10 years ago. The contest asks students to draw what the word “independence” means to them, and three students from each grade are named the winners of the contest. The winners selected are awarded with two tickets to the Independence Bowl annually, and their artwork is displayed at the game and online at RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com.

The winners of the 2023 contest are as follows:

Kindergarten

Beaux Bullard — Herndon Magnet

Isaac M. Davis — Blanchard Elementary

Mayer Zitlin — Eden Gardens Elementary

1st Grade

Maggie Courtney — Herndon Magnet

Rickeylond Williams — Riverside Elementary

Teal Larson — A.C. Steere

2nd Grade

Jeremiah Cannon — Blanchard Elementary

Evan Dai — Eden Gardens Elementary

Mayvy Tran — St. John Berchmans

3rd Grade

Lillian Paine — Eden Gardens Elementary

Wyatt Matson — Kingston Elementary

Isabelle Hall — University Elementary

4th Grade

Michelle Martin — A.C. Steere

Miracle Pennington — Kingston Elementary

Isabel Watkins — Fairfield Elementary

5th Grade

Madeline J. Roppolo — St. John Berchmans

Madeleine Maier — Fairfield Elementary

Callie Wilson — Benton Intermediate

6th Grade

Asher Hagans — Youree Drive Middle School

Molly McLellan — Youree Drive Middle School

Cadence Olsen — Greenacres Middle School

7th Grade

Slendora Johnson — Greenacres Middle School

Amelia Bennett — Youree Drive Middle School

Emma Finton — St. John Berchmans

8th Grade

Kevin Tolentino — Youree Drive Middle School

Shahid Shawakha — Greenacres Middle School

Lila Lee White — St. John Berchmans

9th Grade

Raegan Cooksey — Airline High School

Brooklyn Liddell — Word of God Academy

Jocelyn Rhodes — Airline High School

10th Grade

Sabeel Khattab — Airline High School

Aniyah Palms — Word of God Academy

Kayla Thermidor — Word of God Academy

11th Grade

Diego Cepeda — Airline High School

Juan Sanchez Gutierrez — Airline High School

Mikah VonSenden — Word of God Academy

12th Grade

Tymauri Harris — Airline High School

Gianna Hill — Airline High School

Estefany Diaz — Airline High School

The 47th edition of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is set for Saturday, December 16 at 8:15 p.m. between the Big 12 Conference and Pac-12 Conference. Various ticket options are on sale now for the Saturday night playing of Shreveport-Bossier’s annual bowl game. Endzone Bench, Sideline Bench and Sideline Chairback tickets are available at RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/tickets. Great ticket packages – including group tickets, Family Four-Packs, Small Business Fan-Packs and premium options – are available online or by calling the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl office at 318.221.0712 or toll-free at 888.414.BOWL.

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Week will also feature a plethora of free and ticketed events for local and traveling fans of all ages to enjoy. The FCA Breakfast will kick off the public event schedule on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 a.m. at Riverview Hall. The following night, the eve of the 2023 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, local and traveling fans will all gather in the East Bank District for the free Rally on the Red. The Rally on the Red will feature four free events and runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, December 15. Finally, on game day on Saturday, December 16, the week of public events will culminate with Coca-Cola Fan Fest from 12-7:30 p.m. in the Silver Lot outside of Independence Stadium – leading fans into the 8:15 p.m. kickoff of the 47th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

Fans can plan their trip to Shreveport for the 2023 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at www.FindYourLouisiana.com. For information on Independence Stadium rules and the clear bag policy, please visit RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/stadium-rules/.