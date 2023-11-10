Winners of 2023 “Show Your Independence” Art Contest Announced

An annual tradition for the past decade, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be awarding Caddo and Bossier Parish students from Kindergarten through 12th grade with tickets to the 2023 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl through the “Show Your Independence” Art Contest. The winners – first, second and third place from each grade – were announced on Friday and will receive two tickets each to the bowl game on Saturday, December 16.
The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl started the “Show Your Independence” Art Contest 10 years ago. The contest asks students to draw what the word “independence” means to them, and three students from each grade are named the winners of the contest. The winners selected are awarded with two tickets to the Independence Bowl annually, and their artwork is displayed at the game and online at RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com.
The winners of the 2023 contest are as follows:
Kindergarten
Beaux Bullard — Herndon Magnet
Isaac M. Davis — Blanchard Elementary
Mayer Zitlin — Eden Gardens Elementary
1st Grade
Maggie Courtney — Herndon Magnet
Rickeylond Williams — Riverside Elementary
Teal Larson — A.C. Steere
2nd Grade
Jeremiah Cannon — Blanchard Elementary
Evan Dai — Eden Gardens Elementary
Mayvy Tran — St. John Berchmans
3rd Grade
Lillian Paine — Eden Gardens Elementary
Wyatt Matson — Kingston Elementary
Isabelle Hall — University Elementary
4th Grade
Michelle Martin — A.C. Steere
Miracle Pennington — Kingston Elementary
Isabel Watkins — Fairfield Elementary
5th Grade
Madeline J. Roppolo — St. John Berchmans
Madeleine Maier — Fairfield Elementary
Callie Wilson — Benton Intermediate
6th Grade
Asher Hagans — Youree Drive Middle School
Molly McLellan — Youree Drive Middle School
Cadence Olsen — Greenacres Middle School
7th Grade
Slendora Johnson — Greenacres Middle School
Amelia Bennett — Youree Drive Middle School
Emma Finton — St. John Berchmans
8th Grade
Kevin Tolentino — Youree Drive Middle School
Shahid Shawakha — Greenacres Middle School
Lila Lee White — St. John Berchmans
9th Grade
Raegan Cooksey — Airline High School
Brooklyn Liddell — Word of God Academy
Jocelyn Rhodes — Airline High School
10th Grade
Sabeel Khattab — Airline High School
Aniyah Palms — Word of God Academy
Kayla Thermidor — Word of God Academy
11th Grade
Diego Cepeda — Airline High School
Juan Sanchez Gutierrez — Airline High School
Mikah VonSenden — Word of God Academy
12th Grade
Tymauri Harris — Airline High School
Gianna Hill — Airline High School
Estefany Diaz — Airline High School
The 47th edition of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is set for Saturday, December 16 at 8:15 p.m. between the Big 12 Conference and Pac-12 Conference. Various ticket options are on sale now for the Saturday night playing of Shreveport-Bossier’s annual bowl game. Endzone Bench, Sideline Bench and Sideline Chairback tickets are available at RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/tickets. Great ticket packages – including group tickets, Family Four-Packs, Small Business Fan-Packs and premium options – are available online or by calling the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl office at 318.221.0712 or toll-free at 888.414.BOWL.
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Week will also feature a plethora of free and ticketed events for local and traveling fans of all ages to enjoy. The FCA Breakfast will kick off the public event schedule on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 a.m. at Riverview Hall. The following night, the eve of the 2023 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, local and traveling fans will all gather in the East Bank District for the free Rally on the Red. The Rally on the Red will feature four free events and runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, December 15. Finally, on game day on Saturday, December 16, the week of public events will culminate with Coca-Cola Fan Fest from 12-7:30 p.m. in the Silver Lot outside of Independence Stadium – leading fans into the 8:15 p.m. kickoff of the 47th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.
Fans can plan their trip to Shreveport for the 2023 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at www.FindYourLouisiana.com. For information on Independence Stadium rules and the clear bag policy, please visit RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/stadium-rules/.