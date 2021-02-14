WINTER STORM ADVISORY: BARKSDALE CLOSURES AND DELAYS

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Due to the upcoming winter storm, Barksdale Air Force Base will be transitioning into mission essential status beginning Feb. 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. until Feb. 17, 2021.

All gates will ‘soft’ close at 6:00 p.m. today. The West (Main) gate will remain open for 24 hour operation, North gate and Industrial gate will remain closed, and Bodcau gate will be open during normal operating hours. Only emergency essential travel is authorized on base until Feb.17, 2021. Updates will be given as the winter emergency evolves.

The Child Development Center (CDC), Commissary, AAFES Main Base Exchange, 2d Medical Group and all base facilities will remain closed until further notice. The 2d Medical Group will be closed, but will work to reschedule all missed appointments and prioritize prescription refills once roads are passable. The Red River Dining Facility will remain open under holiday hours.

All base facility managers will monitor buildings for leaks and other damages, and will watch for excessive ice buildup on power lines. The 2d Civil Engineering Squadron will be prioritizing road preparations and recovery such as bridges, gates, and main intersections on the base.

Base leadership is recommending all on base and off base residents to keep pets inside, drip faucets as needed, salt sidewalks outside homes to prevent icy walkways, keep an eye on home and surrounding area for damage, avoid driving on all roads unless an emergency occurs, and remain indoors during the duration of the storm.

Please monitor www.barksdale.af.mil for updated facility hours, closures, and other relevant information.