Winter weather impacts portions of the state, DOTD urges extreme caution

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises the public that winter weather conditions such as snow, sleet, and freezing rain are impacting the northern regions of the state.

As temperatures are not forecast to rise above freezing for the next approximately 48 hours, DOTD urges everyone to only travel if absolutely necessary.

DOTD crews continue operations round-the-clock across the impacted areas, applying de-icing materials to bridges and overpasses, scouting locations to assess conditions, and closing elevated roadways as necessary.

DOTD remains in close contact with the National Weather Service in order to continually monitor the forecast.

For the most up-to-date road status information, DOTD offers motorists various resources:

MyDOTD: Motorists can receive automatic and up-to-date information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD at www.dotd.la.gov.

511 Traveler Information: Travelers can also find information regarding road closures by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org or by downloading the Louisiana 511 mobile app.

Social Media: Find DOTD on social media for updates and information. Like us on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter).