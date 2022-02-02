Winter Weather Plans for Bossier Parish

Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and the Bossier Parish Police Jury officials met in the Sheriff’s Conference Room Wednesday morning to discuss plans for the winter weather heading to our area.

The weather event that is predicted to hit our area late Thursday evening into Friday morning prompted the meeting to discuss the parish’s plans to help keep Bossier residents safe. According to the National Weather Service of Shreveport, that weather is predicted to bring a wintery mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and possibly some snow.

“We want to be prepared for the winter weather that’s heading our way,” said Chief Deputy Duane Huddleston, Bossier Sheriff’s Office. “Part of the patrol deputies on duty that night will be to report back to dispatch on road conditions in the event they become too hazardous for motorists.” Chief Huddleston also directed the maintenance crew to make sure all the generators for the jail facilities are full of fuel in case of a power loss from down power lines due to ice accumulation.

“We have a plan,” said Butch Ford, Bossier Parish Administrator. “We will stage our winter weather equipment at five key points throughout the parish. That equipment includes sand and salt trucks for roadways that will help keep bridges and overpasses open to traffic.”

Those staging areas are:

Mott Road in Plain Dealing

Bossier Parish Hwy Dept. (Benton)

Stockwell Road

Hammack Way

South Bossier Park

The officials agreed to continue to update Bossier residents on this event as more information becomes available.