Wintry Weather – Wow! It’s Going to be Cold…and Snowy…and Icy Let’s be Prepared

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are closely monitoring the Winter Weather that is moving into our area this weekend and into much of next week. He met with BSO leaders and parish officials from the Bossier Parish Police Jury, Bossier Parish Schools, Bossier Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness to hear the Friday morning National Weather Service briefing in order to keep people safe during this storm.



The NWS in Shreveport says two winter weather systems will move into our area this weekend into next week. First, Sunday into Monday, NWS forecasts snow (possible 2 -4 inches for the Bossier area), wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain. They anticipate a break on Tuesday, and then more snow/wintry mix on Wednesday and Thursday. Forecast HIGH temps from Sunday to Wednesday are BELOW FREEZING.



Here are some Winter Weather Safety Tips from your Bossier Sheriff’s Office:



Should I Stay…Or Should I Go? – If you don’t need to get out and about, STAY HOME. Cabin fever is real, but being cooped up for a while is much safer than a possible crash.



Oh, I’m Driving! – If you do have to get out, DO THIS:

Reduce your speed

Allow extra time

Increase your following distance

Anticipate stops and brake gently

The Skid Rule – (yes, the one that might be confusing, but it’s real) – if you encounter a skid, take your foot off of the accelerator and steer into the director of the skid

Watch out for emergency vehicles, work crews, and first responders

Be patient

DO NOT – use cruise control

DO NOT – cross barricades

Roadways, Bridges, & Overpasses – Refrain from driving until conditions improve. Remember, bridges and overpasses can accumulate ice quickly. If you come across a barricade, DO NOT CROSS.



Keeping Roadways Open – Bossier Parish Police Jury Highway Department are ready with their salt spreaders and sand trucks, as well BPPJ and BSO work crews prepared with equipment and chain saws to remove downed trees on roadways. Also staying in contact with SWEPCO to ensure safety on downed power lines.



Some Roadways Likely to Close – LA Department of Transportation and Development has crews scouting the roadways and preparing for preemptive closures, as necessary. Also pre-treating with salt on bridges and overpasses. Check 511LA.org or the 511 mobile app for the latest road closures.



Trees or Electrical Lines Down – If you encounter downed trees or power lines, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or your local agency.



Losing Power – Be prepared by having food and water (for you and your furry friends), flashlights with fresh batteries available, and medicines. Contact SWEPCO if you have an outage.



Vehicles – Gas up. Check tire pressure. Ensure proper anti-freeze fluids filled.



Pets – Provide adequate shelter indoors. Furry friends get cold, too!



Space Heaters & Fireplaces – Use care when operating by keeping curtains, blankets, or furniture a safe distance. Ensure they are properly vented.



Generators – Never use generators, gas or charcoal grills, or camp stoves inside your home. Ensure generators are located at least 20 feet from a window, door or vent.



Water Pipes – Leave water taps slightly open so they drip continuously, and keep the temperature inside your home warm.



Helping Neighbors – Check on your neighbors and elderly relatives/friends.



Wow! That’s cold – The forecast low for Sunday is 19 degrees. One Monday, the low is 7 degrees (that’s SEVEN degrees, which is 25 degrees BELOW freezing). Louisiana, get ready!.



Schools – Will there be a Snow Day next week in Bossier Parish? Stay tuned…still TBD. Remember, Monday is a federal holiday – President’s Day – so it’s closed already.



Bossier Parish Courthouse – Same for the courthouse – already closed for President’s Day on Monday. Bossier Parish Police Jury will make that determination for any possible closure or late opening for Tuesday on.



Staying Informed – Listen for the latest weather and travel conditions and advisories through your local media or social media sources.



We are on the Job! – Bossier Patrol deputies, Dispatchers and Corrections personnel are on duty…NO MATTER WHAT.

Please know that these dedicated professionals are committed to your public safety.



Emergency – If you are involved in an emergency situation, please don’t hesitate to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.