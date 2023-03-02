With the threat of severe weather, DOTD encourages motorists to drive safely

With the threat of severe storms across areas of Louisiana today and tomorrow, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development encourages motorists to use caution when traveling on roadways and stay off the roads whenever possible.

Motorists should watch for flooded roadways and avoid driving into standing or running water.

Drivers should also follow these tips when driving during and after a rainfall event:

Drive slowly and carefully

Turn lights on when using windshield wipers

Avoid driving while distracted

Always allow for extra driving time

Reduce speeds when visibility is low

Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles

Avoid using highway overpasses as tornado shelters

Avoid using cruise control during inclement weather

As always, DOTD reminds motorists to buckle up and refrain from drinking and driving.

DOTD will be monitoring the roadways for possible flooding, to remove fallen trees from the roadway, and to close any roads as needed.

Motorists are encouraged to check the status of road conditions prior to beginning commutes by utilizing the following resources for the latest information regarding road conditions:

DOTD has the following resources in place to assist motorists.

MyDOTD: Motorists can receive information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD at www.dotd.la.gov.

511 Traveler Information: Travelers can also find information regarding road closures and traffic by visiting www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).