WK Bossier Health Center Awarded Advanced Total Hip and KneeReplacement Certification from The Joint Commission

WK Bossier Health Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification. This certification demonstrates commitment to the highest level of care and safety for patients and dedication to continuous compliance with The Joint Commission’s state-of-the-art standards.



The certification, offered in collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, focuses on the pre-surgical orthopedic consultation to the intraoperative, hospitalization or ambulatory surgical center admission, rehabilitation activities, and follow-up visit with the orthopedic surgeon.



WK Bossier Health Center underwent a rigorous onsite review and evaluated compliance with related certification standards for its total hip and knee replacement program. Orthopedic surgeons at Willis-Knighton have long been leaders in joint replacement surgery. Several surgical procedures and advances in the field were first offered in our region by surgeons at Willis-Knighton. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewer also conducted onsite observations and interviews.



“Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification recognizes healthcare organizations committed to fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Deborah Ryan, MS, RN, interim executive vice president, Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. “We commend WK Bossier for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for orthopedic patients.”



“This certification assures our patients that they will receive the top most quality of care with safety being our mantra at all times,” said Vik Chatrath, MD, FRCSC, FACS, medical director, Joint Replacement Program. “Willis-Knighton Health System has always strived for excellence, and this is a step in the same direction for our community. We provide the cutting edge technology along with excellent outcomes for our patients.”



