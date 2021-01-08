WK COVID-19 patient released after 99 days in hospital, 73 days on ECMO

Terry Roberson, of Haughton, left Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Friday afternoon after spending 99 days first in COVID ICU and later the critical care unit, where he was on an ECMO machine for 73 days. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is used in critical care situations when the heart and lungs need help so they can heal. It pumps and supplies oxygen to the patient’s blood from outside his or her body.



Roberson will spend the next two to four weeks at WK Rehabilitation Institute, where he will undergo physical and occupational therapy before returning home.



Healthcare workers wore Team Terry ECMO Survivor t-shirts and lined the hospital hallway cheering as Roberson left the critical care unit and was transported to the rehabilitation institute.



“This is a bright spot in what has been a very bleak few months,” said Christie Armstrong, patient care coordinator for Willis-Knighton Medical Center Critical Care Unit.