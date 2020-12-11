WK Pierremont Hospitalist Shares Powerful Message about Caring for COVID-19 Patients

Jennifer Prime, MD, hospitalist at WK Pierremont Health Center in Shreveport, has a powerful message about caring for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. She shared her story as a frontline healthcare provider with those attending the December medical staff meeting of Willis-Knighton Health System. It’s a message that resonates with so many of the doctors, nurses and support staff throughout Willis-Knighton, which has provided patient care for more than 60 percent of all COVID-19 patients in the Shreveport-Bossier region.