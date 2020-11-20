WK Project In Benton

Contractors continue to move forward with construction of the future Willis Knighton Palmetto Medical Park health care facility on the grounds of the former Palmetto Country Club in Benton.

Construction of the new WK Quick Care facility represents phase one of what officials say will be a multi-million dollar development.

Members of the Bossier Parish Police Jury agreed in October, 2019 to participate with WK on a major improvement to enhance the project. The jury and WK agreed to split the $169,000 cost of a drainage ditch to be constructed that will prevent rainwater from running through Palmetto Park. Runoff will be diverted directly into Flat River.

Additionally, WK paid the parish $250,000 to help construct turn lanes off Palmetto Dr. That work has been completed.