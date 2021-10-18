WK Quick Care Forbing and Bossier to Offer Drive-Thru Flu Shots

WK Quick Care is encouraging the public to roll down their window and roll up their

sleeve for its annual drive-thru flu shot campaign.



Because a flu shot is the first line of defense against the virus, Quick Care physicians urge the

public to get vaccinated early. Quadrivalent vaccine is available for adults and children ages 3

and older, as well as high dose vaccine for ages 65 and older. Participants roll down the

window, complete a mobile consent form, provide their insurance information and get

vaccinated. If insurance coverage is not available, the cost of the shot is $35 (cash or credit

card).



Times:

7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Quick Care Bossier and 7 to 10 a.m.

and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Quick Care Forbing.

Flu shots are also available inside all Quick Care locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a

week during flu season while supplies last. No appointment is necessary.