WK Quick Care Forbing and Bossier to Offer Drive-Thru Flu Shots

WK Quick Care is encouraging the public to roll down their window and roll up their
sleeve for its annual drive-thru flu shot campaign.
Because a flu shot is the first line of defense against the virus, Quick Care physicians urge the
public to get vaccinated early. Quadrivalent vaccine is available for adults and children ages 3
and older, as well as high dose vaccine for ages 65 and older. Participants roll down the
window, complete a mobile consent form, provide their insurance information and get
vaccinated. If insurance coverage is not available, the cost of the shot is $35 (cash or credit
card).
Times:
7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Quick Care Bossier and 7 to 10 a.m.
and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Quick Care Forbing.
Flu shots are also available inside all Quick Care locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a
week during flu season while supplies last. No appointment is necessary.