WK Quick Care in Bossier to offer drive-thru flu shots

Drive-thru flu shots have been gaining popularity in the United States and WK Quick Care has embraced the concept for the past three years.

It is a simple and convenient way to get vaccinated: Participants roll down their window, roll up their sleeve, get the shot.

This year, Quick Care’s drive-thru shots will be available at Quick Care Bossier from 7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Quadrivalent vaccine is available for adults and children ages 3 and older, as well as high dose vaccine for ages 65 and older. The quadrivalent vaccine protects against four different flu viruses.

Participants roll down the window, complete a short consent form, provide their insurance information and receive the shot. The consent form is also available at wkquickcare.com for those who want to complete and sign the form in advance. If insurance coverage is not available, the cost of the shot is $35 (cash or credit card).

Flu shots are also available inside all Quick Care locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week during flu season while supplies last. No appointment is necessary.

“Receiving the vaccine in an organized drive-thru is really no different than receiving it in a doctor’s office,” says Lesley Sawrie, Quick Care director. “Trained nurses administer the shot in both places. We just offer convenience in the comfort of your car.”

Because a flu shot is the first line of defense against the virus, Quick Care physicians urge the public to get vaccinated early. Sawrie says Quick Care has already seen several cases of influenza in the weeks leading up to the typical start of flu season in October.