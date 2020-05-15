WK Quick Care offers COVID-19 antibody tests

Willis-Knighton Quick Care now offers COVID-19 antibody tests for anyone who believes he or she may have had COVID-19 in the past six months but was not tested at time of illness. It is not necessary to have exhibited symptoms.



The test, a highly reliable immunoassay test that is authorized under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the FDA, determines if someone has been infected with coronavirus and recovered. Healthcare workers take a sample of a patient’s blood and look for the presence of antibodies, specific proteins made in response to infections. It is unclear at this time whether antibodies in the blood will provide potential immunity against future COVID-19 infection. Testing should occur within six months of infection or at least two weeks after all symptoms have disappeared.



Antibody testing, with next day results, is available during regular Quick Care hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at all locations: Quick Care Pierremont, 1666 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop; Quick Care South, 2520 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop; Quick Care Forbing, 9460 Ellerbe Road, Suite 140; and Quick Care Bossier, 2300 Hospital Drive.



Cost of the test is $175. Most insurance plans are accepted.

