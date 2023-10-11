WK Quick Care to Offer Drive-Thru Flu Shots in Shreveport, Bossier

WK Quick Care has scheduled drive-thru flu shot clinics in Shreveport and Bossier, making it fast and

convenient for participants to protect themselves and others from the flu. Participants remain in their car, roll

down the window, roll up a sleeve and get the shot.



Drive-thru shot clinics will be held in Shreveport and Bossier City for adults and children ages 3 and older.

Bossier shots will be delivered from 7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, in the WK Quick Care

Bossier parking lot. Shreveport shots will be delivered from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, in the WK Portico

Center parking lot. If insurance coverage is not available, the cost of the shot is $35 (cash or credit card).



Quadrivalent vaccine, which protects against four different flu viruses, is available for adults and children. High

dose vaccine is offered for ages 65 and older.



Preregistration at wkquickcare.com is strongly encouraged to speed the drive-thru process. Participants are

asked to wear loose fitting clothing that allows easy access to upper arms to ensure a swift and comfortable

vaccination process.



Every year the flu poses a significant health risk, causing illness, hospitalization and even death. As flu and

cold season begins, vaccination is important not only to protect yourself but prevent the spread of flu within the

community.



“Flu viruses are constantly changing, so vaccines are updated from one season to the next to protect against

the viruses research shows will be common,” says Lesley Sawrie, Quick Care director. “Some people who get

the flu shot will still get sick, but the vaccine reduces the severity of illness.”