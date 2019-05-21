WK Sports Medicine screens nearly 1,000 student athletes at annual event

WK Sports Medicine’s annual physical screening for high school athletes attracted 970 students on Saturday, May 4, in preparation of the 2019-2020 school year.

This marks the 11th year WK Sports Medicine has given back to the community by offering this free service to its client schools and other high schools in the community that do not have an existing sports medicine provider.

“It is remarkable to see the volunteer efforts of area physicians, LSU Medical School residents, and our own staff come together to process this volume of physical exams on a Saturday morning,” said Amy Sudduth, WK Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation director. “We are so appreciative of their contribution of time and expertise that allows us to provide this service to high school athletes and their parents.”

Exams were provided by doctors from Willis-Knighton Health System and LSU Health Shreveport as well as physical therapists, athletic trainers and students from the Physical Therapy Assistant program at Bossier Parish Community College.

Physicians, residents and staff screened each athlete for general medical and orthopedic health concerns and either cleared them for play or referred them for further work up if any positive findings were noted.

WK sports medicine-affiliated schools participating were Byrd, Calvary, Magnet, Benton, Northwood, Airline, Woodlawn, Booker T. Washington, Southwood and Huntington.

Willis-Knighton provides free certified athletic trainer services to many of the area high schools with staff assigned to specific schools to cover sports for injury prevention, treatment and management. They also assist in accessing physician intervention when indicated.