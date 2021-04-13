Woman charged with ID theft

A Bossier City woman was arrested for stealing the identities of two people and using the information to open accounts and make purchases, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.

Mary Morgan Strobel, 26, of the 6100 block of Pampus Lane, was arrested on Sunday on a warrant obtained by Caddo Sheriff’s Det. Mike King. The warrant charges Strobel with four counts of felony identity theft and one count of misdemeanor identity theft.

Strobel is accused of using one man’s ID to obtain a credit account and furniture. Another victim reported her information was used to lease a property and open several credit accounts. The total loss was $17,116.

Strobel is currently being held at the Caddo Correctional Center.