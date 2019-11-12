Woman found dead inside her home prompts investigation

The Bossier City Police Department is investigating the death of a woman found inside her home.

The woman was found unresponsive inside her apartment in the 2200 block of Loreco Street after firefighters responded to a call of smoke coming from the residence. Firefighters were called to the location at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. The woman was transported to LSU Oschner where she was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The woman’s name is not being released pending the investigation and notification of next of kin.