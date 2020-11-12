Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex unveil the Women Veterans Monument

Stacey Tinsley | Bossier Press-Tribune

Hundreds gathered Wednesday morning for a dedication and unveiling ceremony outside of the Bossier City Municipal Complex on Benton Rd of a life-size bronze statue honoring women veterans.

The statue is of a woman service member in battle dress uniform, representing servicewomen from all five branches of the military. She will be displayed on a granite base along with the five bronze service seals and the inscription, “Dedicated in honor of those women who have, those who are and those who will serve our great nation.”

Guest speakers at today’s ceremony were Secretary Joey Strickland, Louisiana Secretary of Veterans Affairs and Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker.

“When I look out in this crowd and see how many veterans we have out here, it makes it a joyous day. We are so proud of being home to Barksdale Air Force Base. We honor our veterans and we honor our active duty military,” said Walker

The Women Veterans of the Ark La Tex have worked tirelessly over the past few years receiving private and corporate donations, and holding various fundraisers to make the life-size bronze statue monument a reality.

The monument has an estimated cost of $100,000.

This monument is a one-of-a-kind original work of art. It is the first monument of its kind in the southern United States.

Following the dedication, Louisiana Secretary of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland and Mayor Lo Walker presided over the Louisiana Honor Medal Ceremony.

There are over 2 million women Veterans in the country and women represent over 20% of the active duty military force.

The mission of the Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex is to honor and assist women Veterans who have and continue to pave the way to freely serve our country.

The Women Veterans of the Ark La Tex is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization which was incorporated in February 2017. Members pay no dues. All women veterans and all active duty, guard, and reserve women are invited to join.

For more information, visit womenveteransofthearklatex.org.