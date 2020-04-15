Women’s basketball: Benton’s Chambers signs with ULM

ULM Sports Information

Benton’s Qua Chambers, the MVP on the Press-Tribune’s All-Parish team, signed with ULM on Wednesday.

“Qua is special,” ULM head coach Brooks Donald Williams said. “She is a winner. She has winning habits and comes from an incredible Benton program. Qua is an impact on both ends of the floor. She can disrupt folks defensively and has been able to score at will.”

Chambers, a 5-foot-8 combo guard finished her senior season averaging 20.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 4.3 steals per game.

Although Chambers’ senior year was cut short, her accolades were not.

She was the MVP on the Louisiana High School Basketball Association All-State team and selected to represent the West team for the LHSBCA All-Star game. In addition, she landed on the MaxPreps All-State First Team, the OTBS All-State First Team and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State First Team. Chambers was also named All-District MVP for District 1-5A.

Chambers was instrumental in guiding the Lady Tigers to the Class 5A state championship this season under the guidance of head coach Mary Ward. Chambers and company were the 4A runner-up in 2019 and semifinalists in 2018.

“I chose ULM because the coaches made me feel welcomed,” Chambers said. “We talked every day and we made a connection. I followed what my heart was telling me to do.”

Chambers played AAU Basketball for Coach Dujuan Mcghee with the Louisiana Storms.