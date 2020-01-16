Women’s college basketball: Blinn downs BPCC with barrage of 3-pointers

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs dropped a 93-70 decision to Blinn College Wednesday in the Billy Montgomery Gym.

The Lady Cavs fell to 3-14 overall and 1-5 in Region XIV. Blinn improved to 14-4 and 3-3.

Blinn launched 49 3-point shots, making 18. BPCC put up just five from long range, making one. The Lady Buccaneers outscored the Lady Cavs 54-3 behind the arc.

BPCC was within striking distance at the half, trailing 41-32. But Blinn steadily pulled away in the second.

Alanna Spencer led the Lady Buccaneers with 18 points. She hit six of 13 3-pointers.

Gabriella Bosquez added 17 and Mia Cherry had 15. Cherry was 5 of 7 from long range.

Alexandria Pollard led BPCC with 21 points. She also had six rebounds.

Rukiah Utley had 15 points and nine rebounds. Jazmin Sanders added 10 points.

BPCC returns to action Saturday. The Lady Cavs travel to Carthage, Texas, for a 2 p.m. Region XIV game against Panola College.