Women’s college basketball: BPCC defeats BRCC again

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs notched their second win of the season Wednesday.

Like the first, it came against Baton Rouge Community College. The Lady Cavs defeated the Lady Bears 73-60 in Baton Rouge. Last Saturday, BPCC opened the season with a 60-54 victory at home.

Faith Robinson, a freshman out of West Monroe, led BPCC with 16 points and 11 rebounds. The 5-foot-10 center was 8-of-13 from the field.

Former Red River star Ma’Kaila Lewis scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Danielle Burton, another former Red River standout, had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Lady Cavs shot 47.4 percent (27-of-57) from the field:

BPCC (2-0) hosts Texas Christian College at 2 p.m. Saturday.