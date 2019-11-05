Women’s college basketball: BPCC falls in opener

Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Hill College Rebels spoiled the season opener for the Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers 82-48 on Tuesday at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

Hill College, which defeated Jacksonville College 79-42 on Nov. 1, jumped out to a 30-7 first quarter lead and never looked back, outscoring the Lady Cavaliers 52-41 the rest of the way.

The Rebels were led by Brianna Pena, who scored a game-high 19 points. Andreea Mancha was the only other Rebel in double figures as she scored 14.

Chasidy Ross led BPCC with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Lady Cavaliers (0-1) travel to Tyler, Texas this weekend to participate in the Tyler Junior College – Holiday Inn Classic. BPCC will face Collin College on Friday at 2 p.m. then take on Independence College at noon Saturday. The games will be played at TJC’s Wagstaff Gymnasium.