Women’s college basketball: BPCC falls to LSUE in OT for first loss of season

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers lost their first game of the season Wednesday night, falling to LSU Eunice 85-80 in overtime in a non-conference game in The Billy Montgomery Gym.

BPCC dropped to 3-1. LSUE improved to 4-1.

The Lady Cavs led 35-26 at the half. The Bengals cut the lead to two after three quarters and the game went into overtime tied at 72.

LSUE outscored BPCC 13-8 in the extra period. The Lady Cavs only made 2-of-9 shots from the field in OT, both 3-pointers. They made just 2-of-8 free throws.

The Bengals were 3-of-5 from the field and 7-of-10 from the line. For the game, LSU was 28-of-40 from the line to BPCC’s 15-of-30.

LSUE struggled from 3-point range, making just 3-of-28. BPCC was 5-of-11.

BPCC’s Faith Robinson had a big night, scoring 18 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

Three other Lady Cavs scored in double figures — Tarondia Harold (11), Jazmin Sanders (10) and Ma’Kaila Lewis (10). Lewis also had 11 rebounds.

Brooklyn Fontenot led LSUE with 23 points despite hitting just 1-of-10 from behind the arc. She fared much better at the free throw line, making all 10 of her attempts.

Trastasia Hester added 17 points. She was 10-of-16 from the line.

BPCC begins Region XIV play at 2 p.m. Saturday against Paris Junior College in Paris, Texas.