Women’s college basketball: BPCC falls to No. 21 Blinn

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs fell to No. 21 Blinn 78-53 Friday night at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym.

BPCC dropped to 4-13 overall and 1-12 in Region CIV. Blinn improved to 14-5 and 10-3.

The Lady Cavs kept it close early, trailing 18-15 after the first quarter. But Blinn took control in the second with a 19-5 run.

Faith Robinson and Ma’Kaila Lewis led BPCC with nine points each. Robinson also had 16 rebounds.

Majegane Barry and Tarondia Harold scored seven each.

Keaundre Eddings and Telisha Brown paced Blinn with 17 points each. Hailey Atwood scored 16.

BPCC and Blinn are scheduled to meet again Monday at Blinn in Brenham, Texas, at 4 p.m.