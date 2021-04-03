Women’s college basketball: BPCC falls to No. 4 Trinity Valley in regular-season finale

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

Fourth-ranked Trinity Valley cruised past Bossier Parish, 90-52, in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

Four Lady Cardinals scored 16 or more points to lead TVCC to the 38-point win. Kiana Anderson led all scorers with 22 points and she pulled down a game-high 18 rebounds. Mahoganie Willimas added 18 points, while Noelle Yancy and Mailyn Williams scored 15 apiece for TVCC.

Ma’Kaila Lewis was the only Lady Cavalier to reach double figures as she scored 14 points. Lewis did grab 10 rebounds to record her eighth double-double of the season.

TVCC outscored BPCC 27-11 in the first quarter and 25-8 in the second perio to lead 52-19 at halftime. The Lady Cardinals picked up where they left off in the first half, outscoring the Lady Cavs 38-33 in the second half.

The Lady Cardinals improved to 16-2 overall and 13-2 in Region XIV play. TVCC also claims the Region XIV regular-season crown and will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s region tournament in Jacksonville, Texas.

The loss drops BPCC to 4-16 overall and 1-15 in region play. The Lady Cavaliers will travel to Beeville, Texas on Monday for a tournament play-in game against the Coastal Bend Cougars.