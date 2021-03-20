Women’s college basketball: BPCC falls to Panola

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

Behind a 39-point second half output, Panola College pulled away from Bossier Parish Community College to win 69-55 at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym on Saturday afternoon.

Leading 30-24 at halftime, the Fillies outscored the Lady Cavaliers 21-15 in the third quarter and 16-8 in the fourth to win going away.

Panola was led by Destini Whitehead, who scored a game-high 18 points.

Two other Fillies, Destiny Burton and Odeh Betancourt, registered double-doubles. Burton scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Betancourt added 12 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

Ma’Kaila Lewis led BPCC with 12 points, while Majegane Barry had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Panola improved to 9-5 overall and 9-2 in Region XIV. The loss was the 11th straight for BPCC and drops the Lady Cavaliers to 3-11 overall and 0-10 in region play. BPCC will play consecutive games on March 22 and 23 against Coastal Bend College at Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas.