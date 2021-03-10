Women’s college basketball: BPCC falls to Paris JC

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

A poor second quarter by Bossier Parish Community College in which it was outscored 15-5 by Paris Junior College dashed the hopes of a Lady Cavaliers comeback in the second half.

The Lady Cavaliers closed within four, 69-65, late in the game, but that’s as close as they would get as the Lady Dragons hung on for the 71-65 win Wednesday at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

PJC had three players reach double figures, including Mariam Yaro, who scored a game-high 21 points. Nikyla Green had 19 and Ajanae Meuck added 13 for the Lady Dragons.

BPCC’s Ma’Kaila Lewis and Faith Robinson each registered double-doubles in the game but it was not enough for the Lady Cavaliers.

Lewis, who scored a team-high 20 points also pulled down 10 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season.

Robinson also registered her sixth double-double by scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Majegane Barry was the only other Lady Cavalier in double figures as she scored 11 points in the losing effort.

With the win, PJC improved to 6-5 overall and 4-3 in Region XIV. It was BPCC’s eighth straight loss dropping the Lady Cavaliers to 3-8 and 0-7 in region play. The Lady Cavs return to action on March 13 when they travel to Kilgore, Texas to take on the Kilgore College Lady Rangers.