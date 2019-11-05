Women’s college basketball: BPCC opens season at home Tuesday

Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletics Coordinator and Staff Reports

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers open the 2019-20 season at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against the Hill College Rebels in the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

Coach Brenda Nichols begins her second season at the helm of the BPCC women’s basketball program. The Lady Cavaliers posted a 13-18 record last year.

Hill College played its season opener on Friday. The Rebels defeated Jacksonville College 79-42 in Hillsboro, Texas.

The Lady Cavs have 11 players on the roster, down from 18 last season, which Nichols called more manageable in her conference Media Day presentation.

Four players return — 5-foot-5 guard Savannah Rojas of Arcadia, 5-4 guard Angelle Darby of Covington Fontainebleau, 5-8 guard Lauren Walker of Pensacola, Fla., Booker T. Washington and 6-3 center Alexandria Pollard of Houston Cy Fair.

Pollard played an average of 13.7 minutes per game last season, averaging 3.6 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Rojas averaged 1.3 points in 8.5 minutes. Darby averaged 2.4 points in 10.3 minutes. Walker averaged 2.0 points in 14.9 minutes.

The lone player from Bossier Parish is Benton High’s Denesia Turks, a 5-3 redshirt sophomore guard.