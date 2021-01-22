Women’s college basketball: BPCC opens season Saturday afternoon at home

Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers start the 2021 season on Saturday against the Baton Rouge Community College Lady Bears.

Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

Lady Cavaliers head coach Brenda Nichols begins her third season at Bossier Parish. Nichols returns just one player and starter in point guard Jazmin Sanders from last year’s team.

A 5-foot-5 sophomore from Grant High School, Sanders averaged 5.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 2019-20. Nichols has brought in 13 new players, including a trio of players in Morgyn Payne, Danielle Burton and Ma’Kaila Lewis from Red River High School in Coushatta.

BPCC comes into Saturday’s game fresh off an 86-78 road victory over LSU Eunice in a preseason scrimmage on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Baton Rouge started its season on Wednesday with a 59-56 come-from-behind win over the Coastal Alabama South Sun Chiefs in Bay Minette, Ala. The Lady Bears were down by as much as 17 points at halftime before rallying in the second half to pull out the win.

Saturday’s game will be the beginning of the eighth season of Lady Cavs basketball as well as the eighth meeting between BPCC and BRCC. The Lady Cavaliers lead the series 5-2.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at Saturday’s game is limited to 135 fans. Fans can watch the livestream of the game by clicking on the following link: BPCC vs. BRCC