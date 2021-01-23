Women’s college basketball: BPCC opens season with victory

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

Bossier Parish Community College guard Brianna Green sank four free throws in the final seconds of the game to lift the Lady Cavaliers to a 60-54 win over the Baton Rouge Community College Lady Bears Saturday afternoon in the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

With 34 seconds left and the game tied at 54, Green made two free throws to give BPCC a two-point advantage.

After a BRCC timeout, the Lady Bears’ errant in-bounds pass was stolen by Green. The freshman from Cecilia sank two more free throws to give the Lady Cavaliers a six-point lead.

After falling behind early, the Lady Cavaliers outscored the Lady Bears 17-13 in the first quarter.

BPCC built its largest lead, 29-18, in the second quarter before BRCC cut that lead to eight, 31-23, at halftime.

Trailing 42-35 at the start of the fourth quarter, BRCC rallied to tie the game at 45 with six minutes left. The Lady Bears outscored the Lady Cavs 19-18 in the final frame but it wasn’t enough as BPCC hung on for the win.

BPCC freshman Ma’Kaila Lewis, one of three Lady Cavaliers from Coushatta and Red River High School. led all scorers with 16 points.

She also pulled down 12 rebounds to register a double-double in her first collegiate game. Green was the only other Lady Cavalier in double figures as she scored 10 points.

Freshman forward Faith Robinson scored nine points and grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds.

The Lady Bears also had two players in double figures as Amani Barrow scored 12 points and Angel Bradford added 11.

BPCC overcame 29 turnovers to register its first victory since Jan. 1, 2020 and snap a 16-game losing skid dating back to last season. The win was also the seventh for the Lady Cavaliers in the program’s eight season openers.

The loss drops BRCC’s record to 1-1. The two teams will meet again Wednesday in Baton Rouge. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. at BRCC’s Bonne Sante Center.