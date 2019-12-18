Women’s college basketball: BPCC picks up first win of season

It took two overtime periods, but Bossier Parish Community College earned its first win of the season with a 102-92 victory over Southern University – Shreveport at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym Tuesday night.

The Lady Cavaliers outscored the Lady Jaguars 20-10 in the second overtime period to snap a 10-game losing skid, the longest in program history.

Southern led 57-41 in the second half, but BPCC closed with a 24-8 run to tie the game at 65 at the end of regulation.

Autumn Goram’s three-pointer with 18 seconds left tied the game, and the Lady Cavaliers got a steal on an errant in-bounds pass that was stolen by Alexandria Pollard. However, BPCC failed to score in the final 17 seconds and the game went to overtime.

In the first overtime, Southern’s Sasha Goody got fouled on a desperation 3-point attempt. Goody had a chance to give the Lady Jaguars the lead, but made just two of the three free throws to leave the game tied at 82 at the end of the first overtime.

In the second overtime period, the Lady Cavaliers took advantage of four Lady Jaguar turnovers and two technical fouls on SUSLA’s Teeona Barkley to go on a 20-10 run.

The Lady Cavaliers had five players reach double figures, including Goram, who scored a team-high 24 points. Alexandria Pollard scored 22 points, while Rukiah Utley had 15 and Jazmin Sanders added 12.

Savannah Rojas scored a career-high 10 points off the bench. Pollard earned her fourth double-double of the season by grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds.

Four Lady Jaguars reached double figures, inlcuding Barkley who scored a game-high 28 points. Brianasia Owens scored 19, while Ah’Million Cosby had 16 and Goody added 11.

BPCC improved to 1-10, while Southern dropped to 6-6. The Lady Cavaliers return to action on Dec. 29 when they host Coastal Bend College in a NJCAA Region XIV game. After the matchup with Coastal Bend, the Lady Cavaliers will host the BPCC Classic on Dec. 31 through Jan. 2, 2020.