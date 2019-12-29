Women’s college basketball: BPCC routs Coastal Bend for second win

Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

Sophomore forward Gabby Dodson scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers to a 92-67 win over the Coastal Bend College Cougars in NJCAA Region XIV action Sunday at the Billy Montgomery Gym.

Dodson went 10-for-14 from the field and 6-of-7 from the free throw line in the game. Four other Lady Cavaliers reached double figures including Autumn Goram with 13, Alexandria Pollard with 11, and Rukiah Utley and Chasidy Ross each added 10.

BPCC led from the opening tip and never trailed in the game. After leading 46-25 at halftime, the Lady Cavaliers built up a 32-point lead (78-46) in the second half before cruising the 25-point win, which was BPCC’s second straight and its second win of the season.

With the win, the Lady Cavaliers improve to 2-10 on the season and 1-2 in Region XIV, while the loss drops CBC to 1-13 and 0-3 in region play. The Lady Cavaliers host the BPCC Classic from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2, where some of the top junior college women’s basketball teams like Northwest Florida, New Mexico and Tyler Junior College will participate.