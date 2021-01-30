Women’s college basketball: BPCC routs Texas Christian College, improves to 3-0

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletics Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers cruised to an 87-45 win over the Texas Christian College Wolfpack Saturday afternoon in the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

Freshman forward Faith Robinson posted her second consecutive double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Freshman forward Ma’Kaila Lewis led the Lady Cavs with 18 points and 18 rebounds. It’s Lewis’ third consecutive game to reach double figures as she continues to lead BPCC in scoring with a 15.7 points-per-game average.

After outscoring TCC 23-11 in the first quarter, BPCC erupted for 26 more points in the second quarter to lead 49-19 at halftime.

After a sloppy third quarter, the Lady Cavaliers closed the game by outscoring the Wolfpack 29-12 in the final frame.

BPCC outrebounded TCC 75-40 in the game.

The leading scorers for TCC were Bridget Wright and Abi Zemerlian, who both scored 10 points. Wright also had 10 rebounds in the game.

BPCC improved to 3-0. It’s the best start in the eight seasons of Lady Cavaliers basketball.

The 42-point victory is tied for the second largest margin of victory in program history. The 2014-15 BPCC Lady Cavaliers defeated Southwestern Christian 102-46 (56 points) on Nov. 3, 2014.

BPCC returns to action on Feb. 3 when the Lady Cavaliers host the LSU Eunice Bengals at 5:30 p.m.