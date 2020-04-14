Women’s college basketball: BPCC’s Pollard named third-team All-Louisiana

Malcolm Butler, Louisiana Tech Associate AD/Communications

BPCC’s Alexandria Pollard has been named to the third team on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana women’s basketball team.

Pollard, a 6-foot-3 sophomore center from Houston, averaged 13.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.6 blocks.

Former BPCC player Damilola Balogun, a senior forward at McNeese State was also a third-team selection. She averaged 11.1 points and 10.5 rebounds.

LSU senior forward Ayana Mitchell and LSU-Shreveport junior guard DeAuja Thompson were voted Co-Player of the Year.

Louisiana College guard ZyUnn Cormier was named the state Freshman of the Year while LSU forward Awa Trasi was voted the Newcomer of the Year. LSU-Eunice’s Jaime Gonzales is the state Coach of the Year.

Mitchell and Thompson each picked up nine votes in the POY voting to share the top honor in the state. Mitchell averaged 13.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game for the Tigers while earning second team All-SEC honors. She was one of 10 finalists for the Katrina McClain Award and was a Top 30 Senior CLASS Award candidate.

Thompson was named the Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Year and was a third team NAIA All-American after averaging 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Pilots.

Cormier edged out a couple of other state players for the Freshman of the Year award. She averaged 15.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game for Louisiana College while being named the American Southwest Conference East Division Freshman of the Year.

Trasi, a transfer from Northwest Florida State College, ran away with the Newcomer of the Year voting, picking up 20 of the 25 votes. She averaged 6.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game for the Tigers. Over the last nine games of the year – all starts – she averaged 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, including a career-high 22 points in a win over Tennessee.

In his first year with the program, Gonzales led LSU-Eunice to a 21-7 record and captured the school’s third straight Louisiana Community College Athletic Conference (LCCAC) regular season title. The team won their first Region 23 game in program history, their first postseason win since 2009.

Mitchell and Thompson were joined on the 5-person first team by guard Ava Jones (LSU-Eunice), guard Kelsey Thaxton (LSU-Alexandria) and forward Krystal Freeman (Tulane).

The second team was comprised of guard Kaila Anthony (Loyola-New Orleans), forward Ty’Reona Doucet (UL-Lafayette), guard Rehema Franklin (New Orleans), guard Khayla Pointer (LSU) and Faustine Aifuwa (LSU).

Third team members include guard Amber Dixon (Louisiana Tech), forward Damilola Balogun (McNeese State), freshman guard ZyUnn Cormier (Louisiana College), guard Justice Coleman (Grambling State), Balogun and Pollard.

Seven players from around the state earned honorable mention accolades, including Kira Bonner (Northwestern State), Arsula Clark (Tulane), Ciera Daniels (LSU-Alexandria), Gara Beth Self (ULM), Celica Sterling (Southeastern LA), Kendriana Washington (LSU-Alexandria) and Asia Woods (New Orleans).